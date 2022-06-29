Fecal Matters: Richey Viewpoint is open for water recreation, King County

Submit Release
On June 29, 2022 Public Health Seattle & King County lifted the advisory at Richey Viewpoint beach in King County. The park is now open for water contact recreation. Water sample results now show there is no longer a public health risk.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our email notification list.

Local Health Departments issue water contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program communicates the risk to the public.

Heather Gibbs, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov for questions or contact the local health department.

 

