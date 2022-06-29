New Superintendent at Trueutlen Probation Detention Center

Zachary Mixon Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Zachary Mixon to Superintendent at the Treutlen Probation Detention Center (PDC) effective July 1, 2022. As Superintendent, Mixon will be responsible for overseeing all staff and supervising 182 male detainees.

"Mixon has shown dedication to the agency’s mission while working his way up through the ranks," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that he will continue to excel as he takes his next step in leadership as Superintendent at Truetlen PDC."

Mixon began his career with the Department in 2012 as a Correctional Officer at Montgomery State Prison (SP). In 2015, he was promoted to Sergeant at Telfair SP, and then transferred to Treutlen PDC in 2016. In 2020, Mixon was promoted to Lieutenant at Treutlen PDC, and in 2022, he was promoted to acting Superintendent, where he currently serves.

Mixon’s departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sergeant’s Academy, CERT and TACT Basic Training, Supervision I, II, and III, and Lieutenant’s Academy Training.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov