New Superintendent at Bacon Probation Detention Center and Transitional Center

Roderick Clanton Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Roderick Clanton to Superintendent at Bacon Probation Detention Center and Transitional Center, effective July 16, 2022. As Superintendent, Clanton will be responsible for overseeing all staff and supervising approximately 232 male detainees and residents.

"Clanton has risen through the ranks and demonstrated an exceptional work ethic in each position he has held," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident will continue to uphold the GDC mission in his new role."

Clanton began his career with the Department in 2004 as a Correctional Officer at Smith State Prison (SP). In 2007, he was promoted to Sergeant at the Long Pre-Release Center. Clanton was promoted in 2010 to Lieutenant at Smith SP, and to Assistant Superintendent at Long Unit in 2019, where he currently serves.

Clanton is currently seeking a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree from Grand Canyon University. His departmental training includes Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Sergeants Academy, Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Advanced Management Training, Assistant Superintendent Academy, Wardens Pre-Command, Supervision I, II, and III, and Management I, II, and III.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov