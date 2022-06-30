Fourth of July: “Support a Government Designed for All the People,” Says The Way to Happiness Guide to Better Living

Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director of Washington, DC’s The Way to Happiness chapter, teaches educators how to best use The Way to Happiness to improve their students’ lives Teachers after completing a training seminar on The Way to Happiness Ms. Kim Bey flying a kite at the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival on the National Mall Free Educator Kit for Teachers

The Way to Happiness offers sound advice including “Support a government designed and run for all the people” and also how to achieve that – and stay happy.

I am doing this to help people with their own lives as well as people they care about, with a simple fundamental guide to leading a happier life.” — Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director, The Way to Happiness DC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the Fourth of July, Americans are reminded that the country was founded by patriots willing to fight for freedom. The American experiment was intended to support all the people and to give people a voice in their government, but it requires participation to make the ideal a fact.So, with the Fourth of July upon us soon, The Way to Happiness Foundation is urging Americans to take advantage of its free The Way to Happiness booklet and educator kits to help teach children and adults about the importance of civic engagement in one’s happiness. The kits are available at: https://www.thewaytohappiness.org/programs/programs-and-results.html The Way to Happiness booklet includes in its 21 precepts (advice or rules of conduct): “Support a government designed and run for all the people.”“The whole subject of ‘government’ and how to govern can be quite precise, almost a technical science,” the booklet advises. “If one is interested in having a better government, one that does not cause trouble, one should suggest it be taught at earlier ages in schools; one can also read up on it: it is not a very difficult subject if you look up the big words.”In Washington, DC, Ms. Kim Bey is the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Foundation DC Chapter . Raised in a poor neighborhood in Malaysia, she is familiar with the need for respect and kindness and wants to put stability in people’s lives.Ms. Bey has worked with volunteers to distribute more than 100,000 free The Way to Happiness booklets in Washington, DC. Volunteers working in crime prevention as well as anti-gun violence programs have been using The Way to Happiness to help in teaching common sense values. To further raise awareness of the campaign, they have participated in events, like the Cherry Blossom Kite Festival and the Black Fathers Matter Motorcade.“I am doing this to help people with their own lives as well as people they care about, with a simple fundamental guide to leading a happier life,” explains Ms. Bey. “The youth is our future, I want to instill The Way to Happiness messages into them so that we can all have a better future.”The Way to Happiness is a non-religious, common sense guide to better living, written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard . The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation International, which prints and distributes the booklets, is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness.That mission is accomplished on a grassroots level by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and mankind—making a safer, more just and less violent world for all.

