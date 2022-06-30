Local Ft. Worth Comfort Keepers® Franchise Owner Presented with President’s Club Award

To be inducted into the Comfort Keepers®’ President’s Club is a great honor for any franchise owner. This award is a product of genuine hard work & dedication.

It is a true honor to win The President’s Club award. This award is a product of my hard-working and dedicated team who pushed through the toughest of times to deliver care to our community.” — Scott Van Duinen

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Van Duinen was recently honored as part of the Comfort Keepers®’ President’s Club during the 2022 Comfort Keepers ‘Connect’ Conference held in Anaheim, California on May 24th. The President’s Club award is presented to the top 25 Comfort Keepers franchisees, those who have generated the highest revenue in the previous year within a single territory. GM Kelly Brooks and Mr. Van Duinen accepted the award at conference, the first since late 2019.

“To be recognized at the national level is a special achievement for our entire team,” Scott stated. “I am proud to accept this award, and it’s satisfying to own & operate a business that cares for others, one that can elevate the human spirit of seniors, one that can bring comfort or peace of mind for families. Our caregivers work hard to help our clients achieve a more purposeful life, no matter their age or acuity.” The business also won this award in 2021, helping satisfy the needs of many during the challenging conditions created by the pandemic.

Comfort Keepers Home Care has been serving the Ft. Worth area for 17 years, delivering quality in-home care to seniors throughout the city and surrounding towns since its inception. The established, reputable locally owned provider, which is licensed, fully insured, and financially stable, has literally served thousands, mostly individuals over 80.

Comfort Keepers works with clients and their families to design a plan of care and deliver provide a variety of services that enable older adults to “age in place,” to live independently in their own homes, including personal care, dementia care, and respite care.

# # #

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers is a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services