Octave Holdings and Loudon Hospitality Management expand strategic partnership acquiring of two Hampton Inns and Suites
Hampton Inn Richmond/Virginia Center
Hampton Inn Debary/Deltona
Octave Holdings and Loudon Hospitality Management acquire the Hampton Inn and Suites Debary/Deltona and the Hampton Inn and Suites Richmond/Virginia CenterALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC and its joint venture partner, Loudon Hospitality Management (LMH) are pleased to announce the acquisition of two properties within the iconic Hilton brand, the 76-room Hampton Inn and Suites Debary/Deltona and the 99-room Hampton Inn and Suites Richmond/Virginia Center. LMH will manage the overall operation of both properties.
Hampton Inn and Suites Debary/Deltona
The recently renovated hotel is centrally located just off I-4 at 308 Sunrise Blvd, Debary, Florida. The pet-friendly hotel is just 20 minutes from Stetson University and a half an hour from the waves and sand of Daytona Beach and the excitement of Daytona Motor Speedway. In addition, it is the closest hotel to the Debary Sunrail Station, which offers train service to Orlando and its theme parks.
Hampton Inn and Suites Richmond/Virginia Center
The hotel is located in the business district at 1101 Technology Park Dr, Glen Allen, Virginia just off US Highway 1 and less than a mile from I-95 and I-295. The pet-friendly hotel is just a 15 minute drive away from the Richmond Raceway and Virginia Commonwealth University. In addition, the hotel is just minutes away from James River Cellars Winery, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Lavender Fields Herb Farm, and the Cultural Arts Center Glen Allen.
“We’re elated to expand our partnership with LMH, as we continue to acquire premier hotel assets in key markets and provide diversification to our investors,” commented Zia Rahman, Octave’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. Sunil Joshi, a LMH co-founder said, “we are excited to add the Hampton flag and the iconic Hilton brand to our partnership and look forward to the continued success of both hotels."
About Octave:
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages a portfolio of over 34 commercial real estate assets in nine states.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience by leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing, and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
About Loudon Hospitality Management:
Loudon Hospitality Management, founded 30 years ago by Pravin Kotadia and Sunil Joshi, has established itself as a leading name in the hospitality domain. The company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and has a strong presence in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Loudon Hospitality Management has partnered with several widely known hotel brands like Best Western International, Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG, and Marriott International.
LHM was founded by Pravin Kotadia and Sunil Joshi who have a combined 30 years of experience in the hospitality and professional management sector, and have developed high caliber administrative, managerial, and strategic expertise associated with identifying, owning, and managing large-scale hospitality projects.
