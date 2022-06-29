Melissa McDaniel Launches Debut Book Release ‘Loved Just As I Am’

The book is a raw journey that processes her own childhood trauma while helping to alleviate the suffering of others.

BELMONT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa McDaniel is pleased to announce the release of her first-ever book, Loved Just As I Am Melissa McDaniel is a National Certified Counselor, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, life coach, and speaker who has spent nearly two decades helping people transform their lives. She began her career as a therapist for victims of sexual assault before transitioning to working with individuals who have committed sexual crimes to transform their behavior. Grief, anxiety, and depression are consistent issues she deals with from her private practice.In her most recent news, Melissa McDaniel has reached her goal of becoming a published author with, Loved Just As I Am. The book is a debut release for Melissa and is a recount of how her idyllic life in the south was changed forever when she was sexually assaulted at the age of eleven. In Loved Just As I Am, Melissa purposefully and painfully examines her past traumas and shares her realization of how she used denial or avoidance as a means of emotional protection until well into her thirties. She shares her raw journey of not only processing her childhood wounds but her struggles as a young woman dealing with a violent ex-boyfriend, racism within her family and community, motherhood, addiction, and infidelity. With her complete understanding of compassion, Melissa hopes her story will help to alleviate the suffering of others.“We don't get to pick the traumatic events that happen in our lives, but we do get to choose how we let them write our story,” Melissa says. “Through my own story, I discovered that through deep faith, love of family, and a firm belief that we are all enough, it was imperative for me to own my "crapola," while laying bare my feelings and actions, both good and bad. I hope that my fresh perspective and vulnerability create a roadmap of healing for others like her to rise above pain, shame, and doubt. I truly believe the result is a life guided by wisdom, freedom, and healing.”Loved Just As I Am can now be purchased on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback format at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4QNL2FT/ref=redir_mobile_desktop?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1656170155&ref_=tmm_pap_swatch_0&sr=8-1 For more information about Melissa McDaniel, please visit https://shepherdwaycounseling.org/ About the AuthorMelissa McDaniel is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and National Certified Counselor from Belmont, North Carolina. For the past two decades, Melissa has been working in her private practice as a psychotherapist and has extensive experience working with individuals dealing with depression, anxiety, stress, grief and loss, self-esteem issues, relationship difficulties, trauma, sexual abuse, and sexual deviancy. In her practice, Melissa offers individual and couples therapy for children, preteens, adolescents, and adults.