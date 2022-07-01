How Altenew’s Simple Coloring Stencils Transformed Card Making
Altenew’s Coloring Stencils brought ease to card making by helping crafters of all skill levels efficiently add detail and color to their paper crafted designs.
[Altenew Simple Coloring Stencils] are very easy to line up because you can look right through the stencil to make sure it’s lined up with your last image.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper crafting company Altenew has been releasing new and innovative paper crafting products since its inception in 2014. Customers have come to expect the best in quality and unique product design from all of Altenew’s releases. One of Altenew’s latest product categories is the Simple Coloring Stencils collection which introduced a new way of adding instant color and shading effects to stamped designs.
— Jennifer McGuire, Crafting Influencer
While Altenew has been bringing high-quality paper crafting products to the crafting market since 2014, it wasn’t until 2017 when the company first brought out Altenew original stencils. From background stencils to layering stencils to mask stencils, each of these specially designed stencils fulfilled a different need for paper crafters worldwide. Finally, in July of 2020, Altenew came up with the concept of stencils that would allow paper crafters to use ink and blending tools to apply color to specific areas of a stamped image. Here, the company’s mission to bring out creative, unique, and innovative paper crafting products led to the creation of simple coloring stencils.
This unique line of stencils was designed to coordinate with the corresponding stamp sets. With these simple stencils for coloring, crafters can easily add color and character to stamped images. The stencils range from one-layer wonders to multi-layer extravaganzas and are ideal for both beginners and experienced crafters. Card makers, scrapbookers, and other paper crafters have been raving about these trendy, one-of-a-kind, and revolutionary coloring stencil sets. Especially for crafters who prefer not to color in images in the classic way or who prefer a quicker way to produce colorful images, these stencils have been game changers. Remarkably, some of the coloring stencils can be used on their own, as well.
Jennifer McGuire, paper crafting guru, shared her thoughts on Altenew coloring stencils in her annual list of her favorite crafty things, specifically referencing the Tranquility Rose Simple Coloring Stencils. She mentioned that they are “very easy to line up because you can look right through the stencil to make sure it’s lined up with your last image. And you can do a little more variation over the ink so it’s darker in some spots and lighter in others which is harder to do with stamps.”
Altenew now has over two dozen simple coloring stencils in its shop, and the company’s collection continues to grow. Crafters eagerly await discovering the future of stencils as Altenew continues to create and innovate.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Altenew Stencils for Paper Crafting: A Complete History