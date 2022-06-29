Double HVAC Business Sales Proves Industry is Strong

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

HVAC business broker, Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group has successfully facilitated the sale of two HVAC businesses on the same day.

The secret is out. They (investors) have found the HVAC service industry.” — Patrick Lange

HORSESHOE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished HVAC business broker, Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group has successfully facilitated the sale of two HVAC businesses on the same day.

The businesses, located in Central Washington and a suburb outside of Indianapolis, closed within minutes of one another on June 27th, despite being more than 2000 miles apart.

While the final sales price was not released, the businesses were advertised for sale with a combined value of $4,450,000.

The transactions lend further proof the industry is continuing the consolidation trend. “I receive calls every day from investors looking to get into the HVAC business because of the recession-resistant cash flow the industry provides. The recurring and predictable revenue from maintenance agreements is what gets investors excited. Our secret is out, they’ve found the HVAC industry. Both investors and other HVAC companies are actively searching for acquisition targets. Two more chess pieces were moved with the sale of these companies”, Lange says.

While two companies selling isn't necessarily big news, the fact that they happened on the same day, and nearly on opposite coasts suggests that demand and M&A activity in the industry remains high.

Lange concludes, “I’m thrilled I was able to help facilitate the sale of these businesses and help the owners move onto the next stage in their life journey. The previous owners now have lifetime financial security and the freedom it brings. The new owners have a bright future ahead of them in a remarkable and rewarding industry. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

About Patrick Lange:

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Horseshoe Beach, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. Specializing in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue, he maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He has sold more HVAC businesses than any other broker in the United States over the last 3 years and is currently the Vice President of the Business Brokers of Florida (North Florida District.)

Patrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida.

If you would like further comments or want to interview Patrick Lange, please call (352) 440-4604 or email Patrick@businessmodificationgroup.com.