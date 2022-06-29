Submit Release
MassDEP Penalizes FeedBack Earth, Inc. for Violations at its Food Waste Conversion Facility in Grafton 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $9,520 penalty to Feedback Earth, Inc. for violations of the air pollution control and solid waste regulations. The company accepts food waste from multiple sources and converts it into animal feed at its facility at 109 Creeper Hill Road in the Town of Grafton. Inspections by MassDEP personnel revealed that the company has generated off-site odors on multiple occasions in late 2021 and early 2022. The company also failed to comply with other requirements in the air permit and the food waste conversion permit, including improper storage of food waste outdoors.

Under the terms of a settlement agreement, the company will pay a $9,520 penalty and will carry out a number of actions to prevent future violations, including establishing an independent 24-hour odor reporting hotline and retaining a third-party odor consultant to promptly investigate all off-site odor complaints.  

“Companies that engage in activities with the potential to create odors must be diligent in complying with environmental permits” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “This enforcement action requires FeedBack Earth, Inc. to take actions to prevent future odors and also to ensure that all of its compliance obligations are being met.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.
 

