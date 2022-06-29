HIV Antiviral Market to Total US$ 47 Bn, Amid Increasing Prevalence of HIV Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India is expected to lead the growth in South Asia market due growing cases of HIV. North America is expected to dominate the global HIV antivirals market, holding a share of 38.7% in 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global HIV antiviral market was around US$ 29.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



The demand for HIV antivirals is increasing due to growing prevalence of HIV across the globe. For instance, according to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), approximately 37.7 million people were infected with HIV in the world in 2020.

Further, demand for HIV antivirals will also surge amid surging rate of unprotected sex and the use of contaminated needles or syringes. As per the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 38% of the respondents had sexual intercourse, and 9% had four or more sexual partners in the U.S., during high school, in 2019.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15095

Hence, key players are developing generic anti-HIV drugs at cost-effective prices to capitalize on growing demand. For instance, generic versions of Lamivudine, Abacavir, and Efavirenz are available in the U.S. at prices lower than their branded versions. This is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the generic HIV antivirals manufacturers to provide affordable medical facilities in low and middle-income countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) segment held over 83.2% market value share in 2021, owing to their ability to improve adherence to an HIV treatment regimen.

market value share in 2021, owing to their ability to improve adherence to an HIV treatment regimen. Hospital pharmacies are the leading sales channel of the HIV antivirals, with over 53% of the market share in 2021, and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR rate of 4.5% in upcoming decade

of the market share in 2021, and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR rate of in upcoming decade North America is expected to dominate the global HIV antivirals market, holding a share of 38.7% in 2021.

in 2021. India is expected to lead the growth in South Asia market owing to the growing cases of HIV in the country

“With increasing awareness among the people about HIV causes and symptoms, the HIV antivirals market is set witness positive growth during the forecast period. Hence, key players are developing anti-HIC drugs vaccines to increase their revenue,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15095

Market Competition

Market players are expanding the business through collaborations, and increasing involvement in clinical trials as the key strategy with instances of key companies, such as Merck and Gilead, in order to improve their reach in the market and compete with other key players in forthcoming years. For instance:

In October 2021, Merck announced favorable results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational, once-daily oral fixed-dose combination pill of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) in adults with HIV-1 infection.

In March 2021, Gilead announced the development and commercialization of long-acting, investigational treatment combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV in association with Merck.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the HIV antiviral market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product – (fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), integrase strand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonist, protease inhibitors (PIs), nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), and others), by sales channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15095

Key Market Segments Covered in HIV Antivirals Market Research

By Product:

Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs)

Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Entry Inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonist

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15095

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. HIV Disease Epidemiology

4.2. Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Clinical Pipeline Assessment

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Porters Analysis

4.6. Key Promotional Strategies by Key Manufacturers Full Toc

Top Reports Related To Healthcare Market Insights

Brain Implants Market Size: Brain Implants Market by Product Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Weight Management Market Share: Weight Management Market by Diet, Equipment, Services & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market Trends: Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology, Product Type, Workflow, Sample Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Hemostatic Gels Market Analysis: Hemostatic Gels Market By Material, Indication, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



IVD Antibodies Market Outlook: IVD Antibodies Market by Product Type, Application, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Epiglottitis Treatment Market Forecast: Epiglottitis Treatment Market by Drug Type, Route of Administration, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Sales: Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product Type, Technology, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Systemic Lupus Erythematous SLE Drugs Market Value: Systemic Lupus Erythematous SLE Drugs Market by Product, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 to 2032



Stem Cell Therapies Market Demand: Stem Cell Therapies Market by Type, Therapeutic Application, Cell Source & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Breath Analyzers Market Type: Breath Analyzers Market by Technology, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: