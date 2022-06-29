Companies In the Piezoelectric Devices Market Are Using 3D Printing Technology To Develop Piezoelectric Materials That Effectively Convert Impact Into Electrical Energy As Per TBRC's Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers piezoelectric devices market size, piezoelectric devices market forecasts, major piezoelectric devices companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the piezoelectric devices market, technological advancements in piezoelectric materials and polymers are shaping the piezoelectric devices market. 3D printed piezoelectric materials are increasingly being developed by researchers and engineers to overcome the shapes and raw material restrictions of piezoelectric materials. 3D printed piezoelectric materials are designed to convert impact, movement, and stress from any direction to electrical energy. In 2019, Virginia Tech and Pennsylvania State University researchers have devised a method for 3D manufacturing piezoelectric materials. These 3D printed structures have the appearance of sheets of tiny combs. Their properties can be tuned or assigned directly, ushering in a new age for medical devices and materials.



Request for a sample of the global piezoelectric devices market report

The global piezoelectric devices market share is expected to grow from $23.92 billion in 2021 to $24.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The global piezoelectric devices industry growth is expected to reach $29.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Increased R&D expenditures by the key players are contributing to the growth of the piezoelectric devices market. Key players are spending on research and development of piezoelectric devices for new and better applications. For instance, in November 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based semiconductor manufacturing company, announced the addition of a Piezoelectric (Piezo) MEMS technology research and development line to its 8-inch wafer production facility in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. Piezo Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS), miniaturized devices used to construct actuators or sensors out of bulk piezo material, would be the focus of the new business. Therefore, the increased R&D expenditures by the manufacturers for the development of piezoelectric devices for different industries is driving the growth of the piezoelectric devices market.

Major players in the piezoelectric devices market are CeramTec GmbH (BC Partners), CTS Corporation, Kistler Instruments India Pvt. Ltd. (Kistler Holding AG), L3harris Technologies Inc., Mad City Labs Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, Piezosystem Jena GmbH, PCB Piezotronics, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Bruel and Kjaer, TE Connectivity, US Eurotek Inc., and Noliac A/S.

TBRC’s global piezoelectric devices market analysis is segmented by material into ceramics, crystals, polymers, composites; by product into piezoelectric sensors, piezoelectric actutators, piezoelectric transducers, piezoelectric motors, piezoelectric generators; by application into industrial and manufacturing, defense and aerospace, automotive, healthcare, information and communication, consumer electronics; by element into piezoelectric discs, piezoelectric rings, piezoelectric plates.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the piezoelectric devices market in 2021. The regions covered in the global piezoelectric devices market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide piezoelectric devices market overviews, piezoelectric devices market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, piezoelectric devices market segments and geographies, piezoelectric devices market trends, piezoelectric devices market drivers, piezoelectric devices market restraints, piezoelectric devices market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Velocity Transducers, Electrodynamics, Accelerometers, Non-Contact Displacement Transducer), By Material (Doped Silicon, Quartz, Piezoelectric Ceramics), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Strain Gauge, Variable Capacitance, Optical), By End-User (Aerospace, Coal And Quarry, Oil And Gas, Medical And Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Consumer Electronics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pressure Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, Differential Pressure Sensor), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid-State, Electromagnetic, Optical, Piezoelectric), By Output (Analog, Digital), By Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Offering (Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintenance, Expert Service), By End User (Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense), By Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/