Real Estate Mogul Rudy Kusuma's "Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty' Voted #1 Brokerage In the West by Kev’s Best

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Voted #1

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The awards just keep coming in for Rudy Kusuma, the well-known founder, and CEO of SoCal brokerage — Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. This innovative company stands a head above the competition for selling homes at a premium and showing all homes available to suit the clients’ specific needs. For those looking for variety, their listings go far beyond what MLS offers.

According to thebalance.com, “Pride of ownership is probably the number one reason that people enjoy owning their own homes. Homeownership also gives you and your family a sense of stability and security.” In these uncertain times, people are looking for someone to trust with their life-changing, home-buying decision, and Rudy and his team of highly qualified professionals hit the mark in customer satisfaction every time.

Mr. Kusuma is referred to in the industry as the “Real Estate Agent Millionaire-Maker.” He displays a sincere desire to help others succeed in the business and develop their own $4 million GCI teams. Through his extensive teachings, participants can upwardly mobilize their earnings by following his Set, Negotiate, and Collect model for charging clients. He specializes in discovering and selling properties outside of the MLS, empowering his agents to do the same.

Mr. Kusuma is well versed in complex transactions representing property owners in disposition of their real estate, and has significant experience in pre-foreclosure sales, short sales, divorce sales, trust, probate, corporate, and bank-owned properties (REO). His accomplishments are too numerous to mention. They include an award in General Business Studies, University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has been featured in Inc., The Top 100, Digital Journal, Mirror Review, and more, and has co-authored two best-selling books: “Selling Your Home For Top Dollar: 17 Valuable Tips from Top Real Estate Agents for Getting Your Home Sold Fast and at Your Price” and “The Homebuyers Handbook.”

For more information, please go to Website: www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com or Phone: 626-699-9341



Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty