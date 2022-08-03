The Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey Receives a Top Compensation Result That Might Be Millions of Dollars

"Before a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer to assist with compensation please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000." ” — New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would like to receive the best possible financial compensation results it is absolutely vital, they hire lawyers who know exactly what they are doing. With over two decades of representing Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide we are convinced the team, at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano knows exactly what they are doing.

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results

Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

*$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

*$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

*$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

*$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

*$3,205,170 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran and building contractor who developed mesothelioma at age 67. He was exposed to asbestos during her service in the Navy as a boiler repairman, and as a contractor and superintendent of construction projects.



The New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed Veteran or person anywhere in New Jersey, including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton.



For the best possible treatment option in New Jersey, the New Jersey US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. https://meso.dandell.com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma