Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Virginia to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation That Might Be Millions of Dollars

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results

Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

* $4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

* $3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

* $3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

* $3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

* $3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

* $3,205,170 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran and building contractor who developed mesothelioma at age 67. He was exposed to asbestos during her service in the Navy as a boiler repairman, and as a contractor and superintendent of construction projects.

* $2,727,900 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at the age of 61. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a telephone installer and repairman.



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Virginia include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, Norfolk Navy shipyard workers, steel workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Virginia is home to the largest US Navy base in the United States, as well as one of the world’s largest shipyards. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma