DignifiHealth wins HFMA Start-Up Cup Competition

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare finance leaders attending the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Annual Conference in Denver on June 28 voted for DignifiHealth as the winner of HFMA’s annual Start-Up Cup competition, designating the company as the healthcare startup that is best positioned to improve the cost effectiveness of health.



The company’s flagship product, DignifiEngage, provides actionable clinical intelligence at the point of service to identify the right care for the right patient at the right time. It integrates with a hospital or health system’s EMR and facilitates patient risk stratification, workflow automation and advanced clinical reporting.

As the winning company, DignifiHealth will receive an article written and published on hfma.org and in hfm magazine and have the opportunity to present a webinar to HFMA members.

"It's an honor to have DignifiHealth recognized for the great work we're doing to drive quality healthcare," said DignifiHealth CEO Richard Queen. "When you lead with quality, cost-effectiveness follows. We have an incredible team that works under that belief daily."

Healthcare leaders in attendance at the conference had opportunities to experience pitches from all eight finalists.

Other finalists in the competition included Alinea IQ, Digital Blue Solutions, HealthBridge Financial, Extractomatic, InHealth Advisors, Insiteflow and Open Source Wellness.

HFMA’s Annual Conference concludes on June 29.

About HFMA

With more than 87,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:



Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

630-386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org

