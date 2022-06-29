25 local individuals to be honored during Midcoast Maine Veterans Memorial's 2022 Tile Dedication Ceremony

ROCKLAND — This year's Midcoast Maine Veterans Memorial tile dedication ceremony will dedicate 24 newly mounted tiles representing 25 individuals from the Midcoast area who served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Among the tiles to be dedicated is one for a brave son of Rockland who was lost in the South Pacific during WW2 and another for 2 Rockland brothers who joined the U.S. Marine Corps and fought in WW2.

The ceremony, at Midcoast Maine Veterans Memorial, will take place at will take place Sunday, July 3, at 1300 (1 p.m.) with 15 to 20 minutes of lead-in music provided by the Bay Winds North music ensemble, under the direction of Marlene Hall.

“Please join us in honoring these folks who proudly served their country,” said Dave Sulin, in a news release. “What better way to lead in to the 4th of July holiday?”

It is suggested that you bring a folding chair.

“There will be some chairs provided by the Legion Post but, if past attendance is any indication, they will not be enough to handle the expected crowd,” said Sulin.

Midcoast Maine Veterans Memorial is located beyond the parking lot of Rockland's Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post No. 1, at 335 Limerock Street.