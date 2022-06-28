Boscola’s Secures $50,000 Grant for Hellertown Area Library

Bethlehem, PA – June 28, 2022 – State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that she has secured $50,000 in state funding for the Hellertown Library to aid the library with funding issues currently unresolved between the Borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.

“The Hellertown Area Library has provided terrific services and programs to the residents of Hellertown and Lower Saucon,” Boscola stated. “Unresolved funding issues put those services and programs at risk for both the adults and children who rely upon them. Due to this critical need for continuation of services, I was able to secure $50,000 in state funding for the Hellertown Area Library. Hopefully, this grant will allow the two communities the time to come together, which will be a positive for all of their residents,” Boscola added.

“Hellertown Area Library is beyond grateful for this generous grant and the selfless support of Senator Boscola,” stated Noelle Kramer, Director of the Hellertown Area Library. “We are also thankful to the Mayor, Council, and Manager of Hellertown Borough for supporting HAL in applying for this grant. HAL is proud to offer a thriving materials collection as well as educational and social programs to our community. The staff and Board of Hellertown Area Library are thrilled to work with Senator Boscola and Hellertown Borough to continue the rich offerings that patrons have come to love and depend upon.”

“Hellertown Borough is grateful for the continued partnership with Senator Boscola and her tireless efforts on behalf of the Hellertown Area Library,” Tom Rieger, Hellertown Borough Council President, said. “This $50,000 grant award along with the $75,000 supplemental emergency appropriation from the Borough’s American Rescue funding will ensure this valuable community resource continues without interruption for the residents of the Borough. This is shining example of good government and how it can work together to make sure tomorrow is better than today.”

Boscola noted that community libraries are invaluable resources to residents across the Commonwealth and state funding targeted to ensure their viability needs to be a priority for the Commonwealth.

