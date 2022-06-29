Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Seeks Applicants for Legislative District 19 Vacancy

The Legislative District 19 map is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will seek qualified applicants to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Mike Flood following his election to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

Applications for appointment to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19 will be accepted immediately and until 5:00pm CT on Friday, July 8, 2022. Applicants wishing to be considered for appointment must demonstrate that they have lived within the district for at least a full year, are registered to vote, and are at least 21 years old.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. A map of the district can be found by clicking here. The Governor reserves the right to seek out additional qualified candidates.

The appointee will serve the remainder of the unexpired term (until January 2025) for the District 19 legislative seat.

Interested individuals may complete an application for executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req. Applicants may also include a cover letter, resume, and any additional background materials with their application.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256 or kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov.

