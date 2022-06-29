Catering to Young Workers is Key to UK Expat and Foreign National Investment Success

According to the Office of National Statistics, younger people are expressing more desire to return to the workplace as they try to impress bosses and advance their careers.

New affordability constraints are restricting large numbers of young buyers from getting onto the property ladder.

Barred from home ownership, young workers are looking to make moves back to the city centre to be in close proximity to the workplace and advance their careers. Further, many are looking to engage in active social lives revolving around the bars, clubs and restaurants.