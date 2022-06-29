Bionics Market Size, Scope and Forecast Till 2027 | Medtronic, Abbott, Biomet, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Iwalk, Inc., ABIOMED

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in global geriatric population, increasing incidences of organ failure and physical disability owing to congenital disorders and age-related problems

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by emergen research, titled ‘Global Bionics Market ’, covers the current situation of the Bionics Market that has been gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The market intelligence report analyzes the pandemic’s drastic impact on the global economy, including the severe disruptions to this business sphere. The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Bionics Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further discusses the profound impact of the global health crisis on the existing market scenario, accompanied by speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario.

The global bionics market revenue growth is significantly supported by factors such as increasing cases of road accidents and severe or irreversible physical injuries leading to organ failure, organ deletion, or physical disability. Rising global geriatric population, increasing incidences of age-related disorders or congenital problems, increasing volumes of organ transplants, and emergence of cutting-edge bionic technologies and solutions are other key factors contributing to the global market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bionics Market:

The latest report specializes in analyzing the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global bionics market. The pandemic has beleaguered the global economic landscape since its fateful advent. It has led to considerable losses incurred by various businesses operating in this market, adversely affecting the production and demand cycles. The outbreak has resulted in major price volatility, disrupted supply chains, stock market volatility, lower business confidence, and the growing panic among people. The significant COVID-induced changes in this industry and the pandemic’s aftereffects on the industry have been assessed in this report

Some Key Highlights of This Reports :

Ear Bionics Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2019:

Based on product type, the ear bionics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global bionics market in 2019. Surge in geriatric population worldwide, rising incidences of hearing disorders leading to deafness or hearing loss, increasing volumes of ear surgeries, and growing demand for highly advanced cochlear implants, auditory brainstem implants, and bone anchored hearing systems are among the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Implantable Bionics Segment to Account for Fastest Revenue CAGR:

Based on method of fixation, the implantable bionics segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate in the global bionics market over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of major road accidents and physical injuries, rising preference for implantable bio-implants due to many advantages over external bionics, development of cutting-edge bionic devices, and increased healthcare expenditures of people are key contributors to the growth of this segment.

North America Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2019:

Among regional markets, the North America bionics market dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2019. Rise in geriatric population, rising prevalence of age-related disorders, increasing occurrence of road accidents and severe injuries, and rapid adoption of highly advanced bionic technologies & solutions are the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the North America bionics market. Growing healthcare expenditures, high income levels of individuals, increasing preference for high-end, advanced bionic devices, and presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure in the region further boost the regional market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Medtronic, Abbott, Biomet, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Iwalk, Inc., ABIOMED, INC, Berlin Heart Gmbh, Ekso Bionics Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Heartware International, Inc., SynCardia Systems, LLC

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the Bionics Market .

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

By Product Type :

Ear Bionics

Cochlear Implants

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

Vision Bionics

Orthopedic Bionics

Upper limb

Lower limb

Exoskeleton

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Cardiac Bionics

Total Artificial Heart

Pacemaker

Ventricular Assist Device

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Artificial Heart Valves

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate likely to be witnessed by each market region?

Which of the leading Bionics Market regions accounts for the maximum market share over the forecast years?

What sales estimates every region is expected to hold in the Bionics Market in the near future?

What is each regional segment’s current valuation?

What are the estimated remunerations of these regions over the forecast timeline?

