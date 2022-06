39 positive mixed samples detected in Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, June 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that the Citywide NAT programme has ended at 6:00 pm yesterday (28 June). As of 9:00am today (29 June), a total of 39 tubes of mixed sample have been tested positive.

The 39 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 27 June around 09:18, 15:48 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - 1/F 27 June around 09:41, 12:44 (2 at the same interval), 12:47, 13:30 28 June around 06:11 Macao Forum 27 June around 10:50, 10:54, 18:47 28 June around 10:55 Kwong Tai Middle School 27 June around 11:40 28 June around 00:53 Patene Activity Centre 27 June around 11:53 Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium 27 June around 12:14 Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall 27 June around 13:33, 14:58 Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) 27 June around 15:03 28 June around 05:05 Escola Estrela do Mar 27 June around 15:23 Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau) 27 June around 16:38 28 June around 10:57 Kiang Wu Hospital (special care station) 27 June around 19:39 28 June around 15:22 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 27 June around 20:39 28 June around 12:49 Seac Pai Van Public School 27 June around 23:28 Instituto Salesiano (special care station) 27 June around 21:59 Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F 27 June around 13:58 28 June around 09:48 Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F (special care station) 28 June around 09:38 Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 27 June around 23:36 Macao Jiangmen Communal Society - Elderly Activity Centre 27 June around 23:26 Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A 28 June around 07:02, 10:32 Pui Ching Middle School 28 June around 00:46 Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section) 28 June around 01:38, 01:41

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they can conduct a rapid antigen self-test within two days following their sampling and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.