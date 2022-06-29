Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster Market is projected to be valued at US$ 346.8 Million in 2032 | FMI
[250 Pages Report] Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster Market reached a US$ US$ 289.1 Mn in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 346.8 Mn in 2032, at a 7.4% CAGR | FMINEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive vacuum brake booster is an automotive braking safety component coupled at intermediary location between the braking master cylinder and the braking pedal. Automotive vacuum brake booster is a diaphragm-type automotive component located on the firewall coat of the automotive engine compartment under the vehicle’s hood, right in the front of the driver’s legs. Automotive vacuum brake booster component functions as a force multiplier. Automotive vacuum brake booster utilizes engine vacuum in order to multiply the unbalanced force exerted by the car driver upon the braking pedal before sending it further to the braking master cylinder.
As per FMI, the automotive vacuum brake booster market is projected to be valued at US$ 346.8 Million in 2032.
The global automotive vacuum brake booster market size is expected to reach US$ 289.1 Million in 2022 and exhibit considerable growth at a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
Countries, such as Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and China, having excessive traffic congestion are estimated to contribute the most to the adoption rate of automotive vacuum brake booster solutions. Continuous braking actuation is required due to the excessive traffic congestion. Automotive vacuum brake booster solutions decrease the probability of braking system failure and ensure the safety in occasional cases of panic braking.
Currently, automotive vacuum brake booster solutions for light motor vehicle category hold the largest market share of the global automotive vacuum brake booster market. The sub-segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global automotive vacuum brake booster market during the forecast period.
Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Regional Market Outlook
Strong funding sanctioned by automotive vacuum brake booster integrators and initiatives undertaken by governments of developing countries to ensure road safety and enhance automotive standards are estimated to enable the automotive vacuum brake booster market in South Asia to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Currently, the automotive vacuum brake booster market in Western Europe holds the largest market share of the global automotive vacuum brake booster market.
This dominance may be owed to the constant supply and demand for enhanced automotive systems. Growing integration of technologies ensuring road safety is also estimated to propel the automotive vacuum brake booster market in the Western Europe region. Ever-rising demand for consumer comfort in the automotive industry is projected to boost the growth of the automotive vacuum brake booster market in the North America region during the forecast period. However, automotive design related complexities are expected to restrict the growth of the automotive vacuum brake booster markets in all the regions.
Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Market Key Players
Some of the major participants operating in the global automotive vacuum brake booster market include,
• AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.;
• Bosch Limited;
• Continental AG;
• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA;
• Delphi Technologies;
• DENSO CORPORATION;
• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited;
• SHW AG;
• Rheinmetall Automotive AG; and
• WABCO,
Among other automotive vacuum brake booster vendors.
Automotive Vacuum Brake Boosters regional analysis includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
Automotive Vacuum Brake Booster: Market Segmentation
With respect to the vehicle type, the global automotive vacuum brake booster market can be segmented into the following,
• Passenger Cars
• Compact Cars
• Mid-Sized Cars
• Luxury
• SUVs
• Commercial Vehicles
• LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles)
• HCVs (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

