UK Expat Buy-to-Let Mortgage Market Review

The continued activity in the UK expat buy-to-let mortgage market is partly due to increased interest coming from Hong Kong as the political situation continues to evolve there.

Despite the rises in the base interest rate, interest rates are still relatively low by historic standards and many lenders are not increasing – or increasing only marginally – their rates for expat buyers, as the expat buy-to-let marketplace is particularly lucrative.

Zoopla which noted that the number of people looking for rental properties this year is 76% higher than the average number for the same time between 2018 and 2021.