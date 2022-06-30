Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental x-ray equipment market size is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The global dental x-ray equipment market is then expected to grow to $3.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.4%. Increasing cases of oral disorders are a major factor contributing to the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market.

The dental X-ray equipment market consists of sales of dental X-ray equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental X-ray equipment. The dental x-ray or radiograph equipment is used to evaluate oral health. The equipment is utilized for capturing the images of the interior of teeth and gums to identify impacted teeth and cavities.

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Trends

The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity in the dental X-ray equipment market. The companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment to meet the healthcare professional requirements.

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Segments

The global dental x-ray equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Hybrid X-Ray Systems

By Technology: Digital, Analog

By Application: Cosmetics, Medical, Forensics

By Geography: The global dental x-ray equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental x-ray equipment global market outlook, dental x-ray equipment global market analysis and forecasts market global size and growth for the global dental x-ray equipment global market, dental x-ray equipment global market share, dental x-ray equipment global market segments and geographies, dental x-ray equipment global market players, dental x-ray equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dental x-ray equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Danaher Corporation, Cefla S.C., Fujifilm, Bio-Medicare, Panoramic Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., and Vatech Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

