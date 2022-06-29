Anthony Lambert shows readers "The Hope & Joy That Discovering God Gives Our Lives"
Christian Book Describes Sense of Fulfillment From FaithAUSTRALIA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Anthony Lambert invites readers to partake in an infusion of spiritual inspiration with his book that immerses them in "The Hope & Joy That Discovering God Gives Our Lives." In its pages he will reveal to them the answers to questions such as one's purpose in the world, life's meaning and what comes after.
His book is a guide to God (the existence of the divine) and God's promise to believers and faithful people. He explains the relationship between God and believers in God, the purpose of their lives, and the hope that stems from God's plan for their lives. Additionally, he equips his readers with the wisdom to know what is evil and fight it. These realizations are drawn from his own life, which had many large challenges - including 3 and a half years as a prisoner of war under the Japanese, a profoundly handicapped child and many others. The wisdom he gained he shares with his readers to help them in their own life journeys, as they encounter their own challenges and obstacles.
He asks you "Have you stopped to wonder what your life is all about, why you're here, and where you're going as your life is timing out? You can claim you're far too busy trying hard to reach your goal. Now is the time to stop, reflect, and think about your soul."
His book was written to thank God for the constant help and guidance He gave the author and to share the fact that this profound help is available to each and every one of us, if we ask for God’s help
About the Author
Anthony Lambert has endured much in his life, struggling through difficult circumstances and reflecting upon the lessons he has learned from them, in order to find meaning and purpose. These ordeals include being a former prisoner of war, endured being interned by the Japanese for three and a half years. He is a father of six children , a mechanical engineer and practical realist. Lambert has been featured in a radio interview at the Daily Spark program with Dr. Angela Chester.
