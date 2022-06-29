Holiday Lets Growing in Popularity for UK Expat Investors

An increasing number of holidaymakers are looking towards UK stays or ‘staycations’ as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence behaviours in everyday life.

A combination of Covid, Brexit, passport delays and a general reluctance to travel abroad because of the increased overall difficulty, is contributing to more and more people holidaying in the UK.

There is a growing contingent of environmentally conscious holidaymakers who are reluctant to take flights for foreign holidays in a bid to combat climate change.