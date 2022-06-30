Synthetic Dyes Market Players Optimize Operations By Integrating Advanced Technology

Synthetic Dyes Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The synthetic dyes market is driven by technological advances in the industry. Digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) are used by synthetic dyes manufacturing companies to optimize operations and reduce operational costs. IoT is a network of physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and electronics that continuously exchange data. According to the synthetic dyes industry report, IoT is also helping manufacturers in predictive maintenance of equipment and reducing downtime. For instance, Altizon provides IoT solutions for companies in the chemical manufacturing industry that offer predictive maintenance and help reduce supply chain risks.

Synthetic dyes find multiple applications in food and beverages, printing inks, textile, paper products, and leather. The textile industry is experiencing high growth due to increasing establishments of new manufacturing units and government supports towards textile sector in many countries. According to the synthetic dyes market analysis, major driving factors are increasing demand for high-performance and sustainable dyes with minimal environmental impact, and growing opportunities for new applications in end-user industries such as printing inks, textile, food & beverages, and others.

The synthetic dyes market size is expected to grow from $18.04 billion in 2020 to $23.58 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.5%. The synthetic dyes market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 and reach $28.88 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global synthetic dyes industry are DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Huntsman International LLC, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jihua Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

TBRC’s synthetic dyes market segmentation is divided by product type into disperse dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, vat dyes, reactive dyes, other dyes, by end use industry into textiles, food and beverages, paper, inks, leather, other industries.

Synthetic Dyes Market 2022 - By Product Type (Disperse Dyes, Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Vat Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Other Dyes), By End Use Industry (Textiles, Food And Beverages, Paper, Inks, Leather, Other Industries), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a synthetic dyes market overview, forecast synthetic dyes market size and growth for the whole market, synthetic dyes market segments, geographies, synthetic dyes market trends, synthetic dyes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

