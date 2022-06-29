Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast Specifies Top Growth at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2027

The dental clinic segment with the highest CAGR is expected during the forecast period given the expanding adoption of dental practice management software.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Web-Based, On-Premise), Application (Payment Processing Software, Invoice/Billing Software, Patient Communication Software, Insurance Management, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2020-2027.

The global dental practice management software market is expected to grow from USD 1.82 billion in 2019 to USD 3.98 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like rising investments by key players, increasing awareness, improving economic conditions, and improvement of oral healthcare structure. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 42.1% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the presence of major industry players like Henry Schein & Carestream Dental, increasing geriatric population, high oral healthcare expenditure, and favorable government policies.

Key players in the global dental practice management software market are NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Patterson Companies, Inc., Carestream Dental, DentiMax, LLC, Practice Web, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Athenahealth, ACE Dental Software, Curve Dental, Inc, and Datacon Dental Systems, Inc., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global dental practice management software market.

Based on deployment mode, the market has been divided into cloud-based, web-based, and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to its characteristics like environmental-friendliness, interconnectivity, security, increased collaboration, disaster recovery system, automatic software updates, and flexibility. The application segment comprises of payment processing software, invoice/billing software, patient communication software, insurance management, and others. Patient communication software dominated the market and was valued at USD 0.47 billion in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like its growing adoption & advanced features such as text messaging for reminders, patient satisfaction surveys, and family reminders. On the basis of end-use, the global market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of dental practice management software by many dental clinics.

The global dental practice management software market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

