Rape and Abuse Prevention, Can Safety Apps Help Parents?

How are parents responsible? How personal safety apps can help parents? "

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, July 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women have long been victims of gang violence and rape . In recent years, however, there has been an increase in the number of young girls who are being gang-raped.This is a disturbing trend that must be stopped.Recently, a 14-year-old girl from Hyderabad, India was gang-raped while on the way back home after visiting the girls grandmother. She didn't return home that afternoon, prompting victims parents to file a missing person report with the police. Later that night she reportedly returned home. When questioned by the family about where she'd been, the young girl revealed that she had been raped by four men. In a statement to the police, she said that she was lured by the perpetrators and taken to an isolated location where the crime was committed. While the victim's story is still unfolding, it highlights the dangers that women face every day, even in their own homes and communities. It also underscores the importance of teaching young girls about personal safety and self-defense.How are parents responsible?Parents these days are so afraid of their children getting hurt that they go to great lengths to prevent them from experiencing anything dangerous. They hover over them, shelter them, and try to control every aspect of their lives. However, what they don't realize is that this behavior is actually driving their children away. When children are constantly kept on a tight leash, they begin to feel stifled and suffocated. As a result, they start to rebel and pull away from their parents. This can lead to them engaging in risky behaviors or forming unhealthy relationships. It's important for parents to strike a balance between protection and independence.How personal safety apps can help parents in situations like these?There is no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem, personal safety apps are one of the tools that can be a helpful tool for parents in keeping their daughters safe. By allowing parents to track their location and send out an alert if they feel threatened, these apps can help put parents' minds at ease. In addition, many of these apps also offer features like tips on staying safe in different situations and a list of local resources that can be used in an emergency.Personal safety apps can be a valuable asset for any parent hoping to keep their daughter safe. I'm Safe " is a safety app designed specifically for women. It features an SOS button that sends an immediate alert to selected SOS contacts, including the user's location. This allows friends or family members to track the victim's location and, if necessary, alert the police. The app also includes a crowdsourced map of safe and unsafe places, so users can avoid areas where abuse is more likely to occur. For parents who want to keep track of their children, the "Track Me" feature allows them to keep a track of their location at all times. "I'm Safe" is a vital tool for any woman who wants to feel safe in today's world.Conclusion:Every parent / guardian is too careful when it comes to our children’s safety, thankfully there are now a number of safety apps that parents can use to help keep track of their little ones. One such app is “I’m Safe”. Whether a parent is looking for an app that will allow the patent to see their child’s location in real-time or one that sends alerts if they leave a designated area, they got it covered. Download the I’m Safe - women's safety app today and rest easy knowing that your child is just a click away.

