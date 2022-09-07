Pitalk, Launches To Break The Gamified Swiping Mold By Giving Users More Options to connect with people across the globe
The app boasts of helping users find their love match plus earn real moneyKATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, September 5th, 2022 – Pitalk, a live Stream dating app created to give users more options for flirting, encourage them in finding their love match, and earn real money has today, September 5th, 2022 become the talk of the town.
Developed by Solutrons, Inc., leading Houston App developers who craft products that grow business and help convert clients’ ideas into workable solutions, Pitalk has received over 1000 downloads in the first week on the Google Play and Apple App Store.
Compared to other dating apps, Pitalk does online dating differently. Apart from connecting people through live streaming, users also have the opportunity to earn real money.
Pitalk is said to be sleek and refined. Beyond aesthetic reasons alone, the iconic feature of the app will sweep anyone off their feet.
From the information made available on https://solutrons.com, users can do live streaming with up to 4 participants and the owner can remove and mute any participant. They can invite a friend to start a 1:1 live video chat or create a live chat room with up to 9 people. Within the app, users can do live streaming with strangers by randomly picking or viewing other users’ locations on a map.
Other core features of the App, as highlighted include:
• Realtime chat with Voice, Double tap to Like a message
• Live Streaming with Gifts and Diamonds system
• Video and Voice calls Paid per Minute by the caller
• Swipe to Like or Nope with its a Match system
• Users can go online anytime to chat with people or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.
With a team of expert developers, Pitalk is ushering in a new era of dating and leaving the common pains of online dating in the past.
“For years I struggled to meet people with that we have strong chemistry. On dating apps, I would spend hours swiping and messaging matches each week, only to become increasingly frustrated with the status quo. Myself and other developers recognized the need to bridge the gap created by online dating, not just for queer people, but for everyone, and launched Pitalk - Live Stream Dating to do just that. I look forward to Pitalk reigniting the spontaneity, authenticity, and fun of dating,” said Thanh Nguyen.
Rampant ghosting, endless messaging and unrealistic expectations plague the online dating world. Reports show that 80% of people lie on their dating profiles. Despite the glaring statistics, more and more people are turning to online dating platforms. This is because most singles, especially young ones, feel stuck between undesirable choices.
With options for live streaming, the vulnerability and awkwardness of online dating are reduced to the minimum.
“There is more to enjoy from the app. Our app gives users more options for flirting in the chart. It has a built-in referral system, where users can earn 5 credits per invited registered member. The App has 3 subscription accounts - VIP, GOLD, and Normal account. Diamond subscribers earn from live streaming and can withdraw real money to their Bank Account or Payoneer,” Thanh Nguyen further states.
Online dating is increasingly becoming the norm and is arguably unavoidable with singles looking to meet new partners. But with dissatisfaction in the current market too high, users are ready for a new platform.
Whether it is a casual relationship or something more serious, the free online dating app allows its users to meet new people across the globe.
To learn more about the app visit https://solutrons.com.
About Solutrons, Inc.
Solutrons, Inc. comprises a team of Houston app developers who craft products that grow business. They have developed the App to make it easier for users to meet while they also earn money for using the App. There is no limit to what the company can do. They thrive to make their customers happy.
