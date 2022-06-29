Thermal Ceramics Market Is Forecasted To Reach USD 7,274.3 Million By 2028, At A Revenue CAGR Of 7.70%

Reports And Data

Rapid industrialization and the growing need for energy saving in the mining and metal processing industries are the drivers for the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thermal Ceramics Market is forecast to reach USD 7,274.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. They are used as insulation materials, due to their ability to withstand high temperatures, and are used for coating kilns and furnaces. Thermal ceramic products often exist in the form of blankets, boards, felts, loose fibers, vacuum molded or molded forms, paper, and textiles. Their lightness, resistance to thermal shock, and their solidity make them useful in many industries. Modern technologies make it possible to produce highly porous foam ceramics, intended for use in blast furnaces as insulation and are energy-efficient. These products substantially reduce energy consumption and emissions in a variety of high-temperature processing applications.

Demand for thermal ceramics has increased due to recent advances in the construction industry. These are useful in the construction of houses, industrial spaces, and commercial premises that require high-level thermal insulation. Various other industries and sectors other than the construction industry are also adopting thermal ceramics, which is expected to drive demand for thermal ceramics, thereby supporting growth of the global market in the coming years. Adoption of the product depends majorly on the progress of the construction industry.

The global Thermal Ceramics market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The ceramic fiber segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a fast pace. Insulating bricks are mainly used in glass industries, ceramic industries, aluminum smelting industries, iron and steel industries, non-ferrous metal industries, and industries of electricity production.

• They are used in fire doors, insulation of furnaces, individual heat resistant containers, and for heating pipes, in situations of direct exposure to flames, as joints to maintain or maintain in deviation from high temperatures.

• Thermal ceramics used for a temperature range of 1,000 to 1,400 °Celsius represented a significant market share.

• The mining and metal processing segment accounted for a significant market share due to intensive use in the processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

• In the metallurgical industry, they can be used for burner blocks, covers, curtains, emission control, furnace linings, gaskets, expansion joints, hot gas filtration, insulation, mold linings, and nozzle fairings.

• In the chemical and petrochemical industries, they are used for sound insulation, boilers, recovery of catalysts, fire protection, torches, filtration of hot gases, protection of personnel/equipment, joints, insulation, and others.

• The manufacturing segment is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the automotive industry, mainly electric cars. In the production of electricity, they are used for thermal oxidizers, waste incineration, boilers, protection of personnel/equipment, polycrystalline silicon reactors, and others.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to the growth of the metal processing industry, the automotive industry, and the construction sector in China.

Key Players:

3M Company, Ibiden, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Yeso Insulating Products, Morgan Advanced Materials, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Unifrax, Bnz Materials, and RHI Magnesita N.V. have been profiled in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Ceramic Fibers

• Insulating Firebricks

Temperature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• 650 – 1000 °Celsius

• 1000 – 1400 °Celsius

• 1400 – 1600 °Celsius

• Above 1600 °Celsius

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Mining and Metal Processing

• Manufacturing

• Power Generation

• Others

Regional analysis covers study of the market in key geographical regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further predicts the regions expected to account for the largest revenue share in the forecast period and the CAGR for the forecast period. The section further discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export and import, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The section further offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into the global market.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Thermal Ceramics market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

