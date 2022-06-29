Bridgestone Releases Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report

Bridgestone has released Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report.

The report describes its progress and plans toward enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term by accelerating transformation to a sustainable solutions company based on the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" as an axis.

The report provides a more unified look at Bridgestone's unique value creation process, which merges business strategies with sustainability initiatives.

Tokyo (June 29, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation announced today that it has released its latest integrated report―Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report―and made this report available on its corporate website.*1 This report provides with comprehensive and better understanding of its approach and initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term.

Guided by its unchanging mission, "Serving Society with Superior Quality," the Bridgestone Group has embarked on its new Bridgestone 3.0 Journey following its "third foundation." Placing sustainability at the core of management and business, the Group strives to realize its vision "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report describes its progress and plans toward enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term by accelerating transformation toward a sustainable solutions company based on the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment", a corporate commitment aimed at realizing this vision.

Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report comprehensively compiles the financial and non-financial information that had previously been presented in the Company's annual reports and sustainability reports*4 in order to provide a more unified look at Bridgestone's unique value creation process, which merges business strategies with sustainability initiatives. The Bridgestone Group hopes this report will serve as an invitation to various stakeholders to co-create new value, while providing with better understanding of the Group's unique activities and plans which business strategy and sustainability initiatives are fully integrated.

Global CEO Shu ISHIBASHI offers the following message with regard to publication of Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report.

"We will accelerate the Bridgestone 3.0 Journey toward a sustainable solutions company together with employees, society, our partners and customers with the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" as the axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. I hope this report will become an opportunity to earn your empathy toward our mission, vision and corporate activities. For the sake of the Earth, which future generations of children have entrusted in our care, would you join us our journey?"

The following is an overview of the topics, key points, and activity progress*5 reported on in Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report.

Management's Commitment Toward Vision

Management's commitment toward realizing a sustainable society with the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" as the axis, detailed through "Global CEO Commitment", "Global Leaders Roundtable", and "Message from the Global CFO" in the report

Realization of Mid-Long Term Business Strategy with Sustainability at its Core

Overview and Information on the progress of the Mid-Long Term Business Strategy, which places sustainability at its core of management and business, and of Mid Term Business Plan (2021-2023), a concrete action plan for implementing this strategy, on core businesses, growth businesses, and exploratory businesses

Overview and information on the progress of initiatives for accelerating the implementation of the Sustainability Business Framework, which links our business models with efforts toward circular economy and carbon neutrality throughout the value chain

Information on initiatives related to intangible assets (human capital, innovation, intellectual capital, designs, etc.), an area of rising interest among stakeholders

Initiatives for Building Trust to Propagate Value Co-Creation

Information on global initiatives for achieving harmony with nature and communities, and motorsports activities for building the trust of society, partners and customers that is indispensable to value co-creation to realize the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment"

Management Fundamentals for Value Creation

Information on the following compliance, risk management, and other management fundamentals

▶ Climate change and environmental risk management initiatives and enhancement of information disclosure based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ▶ Revision of the Global Human Rights Policy in 2022, disclosure of human rights and labor practice targets, and progress of human rights due diligence initiatives including identification of human rights issues requiring priority attention at global bases through third-party human rights risk assessment conducted in 2021 ▶ Revision of the Global Sustainable Procurement Policy in 2021 to include provisions regarding working together with business partners to ramp up eco-friendly procurement activities and promote respect for human rights, disclosure of information on key performance indicators and targets reflecting this revision, management of risks related to conflict minerals, and implementation of grievance mechanisms

*1 Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2022 Integrated Report is available on Bridgestone's corporate website.

https://www.bridgestone.com/ir/library/integrated_report/index.html

*2 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like "purpose" and "process," together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society.

https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf

*3 The cover depicts a profile image of the tire Bridgestone designed for the LUNAR CRUISER. This tire embodies the Bridgestone Design pursuit of the aesthetics of a circle with special textures and contours based on the tire's unique function.

*4 Bridgestone's past annual reports and sustainability reports are available on the Company's corporate website.

Annual Report https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/library/annual_report/

Sustainability Report https://www.bridgestone.com/responsibilities/library/index.html

*5 The report covers the period spanning from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021 (some activities before or after the period also have been included.)