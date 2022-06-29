CybeReady Named to First-ever MES Matters List of Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CybeReady on its 2022 MES Matters - Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list. The MES Matters list recognizes vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.
MES defines the midmarket as an organization with annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.
CybeReady was selected for providing midmarket customers with the industry’s fastest security training platform -- incorporating phishing simulations, security awareness, and compliance training capabilities, with built-in expertise embedded into the training. The platform continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks -- in 40 languages across 66 countries worldwide. The training platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee, leveling up the security awareness practice.
“The CybeReady team is elated to be recognized in the premier MES Matters ranking of top vendors serving the midsize enterprise space,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. “With cybersecurity concerns driven in large part by continued phishing attacks on midsize businesses, we remain focused on helping customers gain the fastest ROI by utilizing machine learning to change employee behavior and reduce overall organizational risk.
“The MES Matters list is designed to recognize key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations, which according to Harvard Business Review 3/21, represent only 3% of US businesses but are responsible for 33% of private-sector GDP and employment. Technology is often designed and priced for either the consumer in mind or the extreme opposite for the heavy enterprise in mind. Midmarket organizations are unique in the way they are structured and as a result, their technology needs and requirements from features to pricing are very different from other market segments,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The vendors and executives identified on this first-ever MES Matters list have shown a consistent commitment to help midmarket organizations succeed and thrive, they should be recognized and commended for their dedication to this important market segment”.
The MES Matters list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists. For information about CybeReady please visit https://cybeready.com/.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. © 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
