Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest & Criminal DLS

CASE#: 22A5002661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:06/26/2022 @ 2334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS,

ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/26/2022 at approximately 2334 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Main St in the Village of Orleans, VT. Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Guest Jr, 28 of Lyndonville, VT. Investigation revealed Guest Jr was traveling west on Main St in the Village of Orleans, when he crashed his vehicle into a cement barrier off to the right of the roadway. As a result of the crash, the vehicle sustained significant front end damage. Guest Jr reported no injuries. While investigating, Guest Jr presented many indicators of impairment and it was later learned he was criminally suspended. Troopers then attempted to perform dexterities when, Guest Jr became very uncooperative, non-compliant and eventually resisted arrest. Guest Jr was subsequently taken into custody and transported back to the Derby barracks where he was processed. Guest Jr was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2022

COURT: Orleans

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED