Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002661
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:06/26/2022 @ 2334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS,
ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/26/2022 at approximately 2334 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of a single vehicle crash on Main St in the Village of Orleans, VT. Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Guest Jr, 28 of Lyndonville, VT. Investigation revealed Guest Jr was traveling west on Main St in the Village of Orleans, when he crashed his vehicle into a cement barrier off to the right of the roadway. As a result of the crash, the vehicle sustained significant front end damage. Guest Jr reported no injuries. While investigating, Guest Jr presented many indicators of impairment and it was later learned he was criminally suspended. Troopers then attempted to perform dexterities when, Guest Jr became very uncooperative, non-compliant and eventually resisted arrest. Guest Jr was subsequently taken into custody and transported back to the Derby barracks where he was processed. Guest Jr was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2022
COURT: Orleans
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED