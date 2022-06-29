Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,068 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:06/26/2022 @ 2334 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest, Criminal DLS,

 

 

ACCUSED: Robert Guest Jr                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/26/2022 at approximately 2334 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified of  a single vehicle crash on Main St in the Village of Orleans, VT. Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Guest Jr, 28 of Lyndonville, VT. Investigation revealed Guest Jr was traveling west on Main St in the Village of Orleans, when he crashed his vehicle into a cement barrier off to the right of the roadway. As a result of the crash, the vehicle sustained significant front end damage. Guest Jr reported no injuries. While investigating, Guest Jr presented many indicators of impairment and it was later learned he was criminally suspended. Troopers then attempted to perform dexterities when,  Guest Jr became very uncooperative, non-compliant and eventually resisted arrest. Guest Jr was subsequently taken into custody and transported back to the Derby barracks where he was processed. Guest Jr was later released on a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/2022

COURT: Orleans

LODGED: No   

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 Refusal, Resisting Arrest & Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.