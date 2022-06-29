There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,068 in the last 365 days.
Seychelles National Day
June 29, 2022
On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the Seychellois people on your forty-sixth anniversary of independence.
The United States greatly values our relationship with Seychelles and our mutual dedication to democratic values, human rights, and peace and security. We look forward to deepening our relationship in the years to come.
Best wishes to the Seychellois people on this momentous occasion.
