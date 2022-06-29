Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,068 in the last 365 days.

Seychelles National Day

On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the Seychellois people on your forty-sixth anniversary of independence.

The United States greatly values our relationship with Seychelles and our mutual dedication to democratic values, human rights, and peace and security.  We look forward to deepening our relationship in the years to come.

Best wishes to the Seychellois people on this momentous occasion.

You just read:

Seychelles National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.