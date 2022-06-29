Berlin Barracks / Possession of Heroin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003704
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 2047 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Barre City
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. During the stop, Troopers developed probable cause that there were drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded heroin belonging to David Lefebvre. Lefebvre was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, and released.
ACCUSED: David Lefebvre
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
