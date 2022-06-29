Berlin Barracks / Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003704

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 2047 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Barre City

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop following an observed motor vehicle violation. During the stop, Troopers developed probable cause that there were drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded heroin belonging to David Lefebvre. Lefebvre was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, and released.

ACCUSED: David Lefebvre

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2022 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Berlin, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861