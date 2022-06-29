Tiny Home Rental “Relentless Raven” Migrates to Rocky Mountain Foothills

The unique, Poe-inspired tiny house from Bucket List Stays has relocated to San Miguel County, New Mexico

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bucket List Stays – the Atlanta-based company that manages unique and eco-friendly properties for vacation and short-term rentals – is excited to announce the relocation of its popular property, Relentless Raven, to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in San Miguel County, New Mexico.

The property, previously situated just off the Rio Grande, has performed a move possible only for tiny homes and traveled to the picturesque foothills just outside the Pecos National Historical Park. The home is geared towards adventurous travelers looking for an uncomplicated escape and comes equipped with a cozy living room, a kitchenette, and a bathroom, all with an abundance of natural light in the daytime. On the upper level, guests will find the “escape room” sleeping area.

Literary enthusiasts will notice that the gothic decor references Edgar Allen Poe’s famous poem “The Raven”, a memorable theme typical of the portfolio curated by Bucket List Stays. The new location provides visitors access to US Forest areas, the Pecos National Monument, and the Pecos River, without being too far removed from civilization.



ABOUT BUCKET LIST STAYS

In response to changing lifestyle demands caused by COVID-19 and the ‘great resignation’, Bucket List Stays is empowering people to travel and explore new places with freedom, flexibility, and personalized service. The team manages a hand-picked and growing portfolio of thirteen properties across the US and Caribbean, all promising unique experiences such as the Texas Monarch which has an on-site butterfly habitat.

Bucket List Stays is a subsidiary of the Charitable Travel Group, a company that offers investment opportunities for those looking for passive income streams through sustainable real estate projects.

To learn more about the Relentless Raven tiny home and other unique rentals from Bucket List Stays, click here.

