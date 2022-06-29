PRYME Home Solutions, A Local San Antonio Cash House Buyer, Announces The Hiring Of Its New Acquisitions Manager
Homeowners that contact our team will not be disappointed. We have the expertise and knowledge in the San Antonio market to quickly and efficiently find a solution. Never hesitate to reach out to us.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio’s leading real estate solutions and investment firm, PRYME Home Solutions, is happy to announce the hiring of Alisha Avendano as its new Acquisitions Manager.
— Jon Barbera
Avendano’s primary role will be to assess the needs of homeowners planning to sell their properties. “Her role is to discover the homeowner's needs and determine, through our resources and experience, how we can help solve them as easy as possible,” explained Jon Barbera, PRYME Home Solutions’ spokesperson and co-founder.
Before joining PRYME Home Solutions, Avendano already had a year of real estate agent experience. She had helped many homeowners in San Antonio with selling their homes. She made it a mission to help homeowners get the right solution to make the selling process easy and hassle-free.
According to the information on the team page on PRYME Home Solutions’ website, Avendano is a mother of 3 boys who takes great care of every homeowner that comes to PRYME Home Solutions, and she’s always ready to help.
PRYME Home Solutions is a cash house buyer and real estate investment firm with a team of investors and problem solvers who buy San Antonio houses fast with a fair all-cash offer.
Since 2014, the firm has been specializing in helping homeowners get rid of unwanted real estate fast and they routinely deal with situations such as divorce settlements, probate, tax liens, unwanted rentals, foreclosure, downsizing, & more.
Barbera encourages homeowners who want to learn more about PRYME Home Solutions to directly contact them by calling (210) 807-7071, visiting their website, or checking out their verified listing on Trusted REI.
Jon Barbera
PRYME Home Solutions
+1 210-807-7071
jon@prymehomesolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other