Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1818

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8536, carrying Locust Street (Pennsylvania Route 869) over Topper Run, located in Adams Township, Cambria County, as the Corporal William T. Costlow, Sr., Memorial Bridge.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.