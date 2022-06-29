GlamNation Founder Uses Her Jamaican Roots to Launch Holistic Hair Serum Powered by Herbs
NYC super stylist, Lisa Carr says practicing holistic health should beautifully begin at the scalp.
I’m starting with Rooted Passion, which is literally rooted in my passion to make a difference. Haircare can support good health at the same time.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating a wealth of beauty at the fingertips for clients in New York City, GlamNation founder Lisa Carr has officially broadened her reach. The award-winning, on-demand master cutter and super stylist now brings her expertise to men and women worldwide. Enter, Rooted Passion Hair Serum. The organic botanical serum gives scalps, locks, and beards a natural boost-up. Here’s the shortlist. Herbal oils like neem and moringa help restore hair loss and hibiscus prevents premature graying. Naturally fighting alopecia, psoriasis, dandruff, and dried scalp, the product goes one further as it strengthens and softens hair. It puts its sweet-smelling self at the head of the line thanks to lemongrass essential oil and an infusion of rosemary. Isn’t it obvious? Chemicals need not apply.
— Lisa Carr
Lisa Carr, the founder of GlamNation, said, “My Jamaican heritage inspires me to lean toward natural products, so I’m 100% committed to well-being from toe to head. Because there are few beauty industry regulations, common cosmetics have carcinogens that can lead to infertility and disease. I want to change that! I’m starting with Rooted Passion, which is literally rooted in my passion to make a difference. Haircare can support good health at the same time.” Carr joined the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics to bring awareness.
Currently sold on the GlamNation website and Etsy, Rooted Passion is filled with antioxidants and is a plant-based, vegan, botanical, hypoallergenic product not tested on animals. Helpful on the face and hands as well; it nourishes via a hair treatment or as an additive to conditioner.
For more information, visit https://glamnation.nyc/.
About GlamNation LLC:
GlamNation LLC is a beauty on-demand service provider that services all of New York City as a corporate member of the New York City Association for Hotel Concierge (NYCAHC). A small-batch company, GlamNation is a M/WBE, SBA, and SBS member.
About Lisa Carr:
Lisa Carr is the founder of GlamNation LLC. She is an award-winning, on-demand master cutter and super stylist with over ten years of experience. She is also a licensed cosmetology educator, a hair-loss prevention specialist, a certified Integrative Nutrition and Naturopathic Health coach, a State Board proctor for cosmetology, and a certified ear-piercing expert for STUDEX.
Etsy Link:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/GNRootedPassion
Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/glamnation_beauty
Lisa Carr
GlamNation LLC
+1 347-690-2137
lisa@glamnation.nyc