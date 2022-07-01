Working Solutions NYC Announces New Content on Finding an Attorney for Unpaid Wages in New York, NY
Working Solutions NYC is a team of top-rated employment attorneys in New York and New Jersey.
Nonpayment of wages is not only illegal in both New York and New Jersey. It is also morally repugnant.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce new content on unpaid wages under New York and New Jersey law in the "question and answer" format.
— Chris Q. Davis
"Nonpayment of wages is not only illegal in both New York and New Jersey. It is also morally repugnant," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "It takes just a few brave employees to reach out for an employment lawyer to begin a possible action. The first step is confidential, and no risk and that is to talk with a lawyer in private."
Persons who would like to learn more can review the newly updated content at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/unpaid-wages-and-overtime/. That page has numerous questions and answers concerning unpaid wages under New York and New Jersey law. Some of the questions concern what employees can do if they are not being paid, can a worker sue over unpaid wages, and even disputes over correct payment (if a payment has been made). Finally, the page explains that the next best step is to reach out for a no obligation consultation with an attorney over unpaid wages.
FINDING AN ATTORNEY FOR UNPAID WAGES
Here is background on this release. Many workers basically sell their time to their employees. It's a bargain: the employee works, and he or she expects to be paid. Strict laws in both New York and New Jersey regulate how wages must be paid, and give workers rights if they are not being paid correctly. The reality on the ground, however, is that many workers, especially minority workers, workers of lower education, undocumented workers, etc., may not understand or may be afraid to try to defend their rights. Fortunately, workers can reach out to an employment lawyer for a no obligation, confidential consultation with a lawyer. The lawyer can review the facts, the law, and give advice as to potential action, if any. Taking that first step is key, as the newly updated page explains. Persons who want to learn more about the employment lawyers at the law firm can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/our-lawyers/.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here