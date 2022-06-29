PHILIPPINES, June 29 - Press Release

June 28, 2022 Villar cites PH Eagles' services Senator Cynthia A. Villar congratulated all members of the prestigious FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES (Philippine Eagles) for their genuine and sincere humanitarian services to the Filipino people during the past several years. "These selflessness and unity have inspired so many of our countrymen to also do their part in the noble task of nation building," stressed Villar. The senator was the Guest Speaker during the organization's 43rd Founding Anniversary Celebration and 42nd National Assembly (Second Regular Session). But unlike other similar cause-oriented socio-civic organizations, Villar stressed this organization is island borne, or authentically Pinoy. "In a country like the Philippines where the poverty incidence has risen to 26 million or just below 25% of the population (23.7%PSA) as of January 2022, civic consciousness and participation in our community affairs, respect to law and order under the democratic processes is important," said Villar. Saying that they are one with the group, Villar related that in 1995, their family put up the Villar Social Institute on Poverty Alleviation and Governance or VILLAR SIPAG to support projects to help our less fortunate countrymen break free from the clutches of poverty. "Over the years, our advocacies and beneficiaries have expanded and diversified in order to reach more people and sectors of the society: the youth, women, OFWs, the farmers and fisherfolks, the environment and the church. We strive to give opportunities to the disadvantaged for them to go beyond their limitations and pursue meaningful lives in the community," she said. She spelled out their major endeavors include the 1-River Rehabilitation Programs & Social Enterprises in Las Piñas City with the following programs: a. The Water Hyacinth Weaving Enterprise b. The Coconut Coir and Peat Enterprise c. Las Piñas Handloom Weaving Centers d. Solid Waste Management e. Bamboo culms were planted along the riverbanks to support the three (3) generations city parol industry or Christmas lanterns and f. Turning plastic wastes into useful school chairs. She said they also have the annual OFW and Family Summit,the Villar SIPAG Youth Awards and the Villar SIPAG Awards on Poverty Reduction. ____________________________________________________ Villar, pinuri ang serbisyo ng PH Eagles BINATI ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang lahat ng kasapi ng prestihiyosong FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES (Philippine Eagles) dahil sa kanilang tunay at sinserong humanitarian services sa mga Pilipino sa nakaraang taon. "These selflessness and unity have inspired so many of our countrymen to also do their part in the noble task of nation building," giit ni Villar. Guest Speaker ang senador sa ika-43rd Founding Anniversary Celebration at 42nd National Assembly (Second Regular Session) ng organisasyon. Subalit di gaya ng ibang katulad na cause-oriented socio-civic organizations, sinabi ni Villar na ang ito ay 'island borne' o tunay na Pinoy. "In a country like the Philippines where the poverty incidence has risen to 26 million or just below 25% of the population (23.7%PSA) as of January 2022, civic consciousness and participation in our community affairs, respect to law and order under the democratic processes is important," ayon kay Villar. Sa pagsasabing kaisa nila ang grupo, ipinahayag ni Villar na simula pa noong 1995, sinusuportahan na nila ang mga proyektong tumutulong sa kapus-palad nating kababayan na makawala sa kahirapan nang itatag ng kanyang pamilya ang Villar Social Institute on Poverty Alleviation and Governance or VILLAR SIPAG ng taon ding iyon. "Over the years, our advocacies and beneficiaries have expanded and diversified in order to reach more people and sectors of the society: the youth, women, OFWs, the farmers and fisherfolks, the environment and the church. We strive to give opportunities to the disadvantaged for them to go beyond their limitations and pursue meaningful lives in the community," ani Villar. Inilahad niya ang ang kanilang pangunahing ginagawa na kinabibilangan ng 1-River Rehabilitation Programs & Social Enterprises sa Las Piñas City na may mga programang a. Water Hyacinth Weaving Enterprise b. Coconut Coir and Peat Enterprise c. Las Piñas Handloom Weaving Centers d. Solid Waste Management e. Bamboo culms na itinanim sa riverbanks para suportahan ang 3 henerasyon ng industriya ng parol o Christmas lantern sa lungsod at f. Paggawa nv plastic wastes sa school chairs . Aniya, meron din silang taunang OFW and Family Summit, Villar SIPAG Youth Awards at Villar SIPAG Awards on Poverty Reduction.