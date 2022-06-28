Allinstation Releases 5-in-1 10000mAh MagSafe Charging Station with Foldable MagSafe Stand

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allinstation has announced the release of its patented 5-in-1 MagSafe Charger with PD20W 10000mAh battery, wireless charging for iPhone 12 and 13 series (including Pro, Max and Mini editions), Apple Watch, AirPods, USB-A/USB-C charging, and 10000mAh power bank: The StandPow TM10000 5 in 1 Wireless Power Stand. It supports pass-through charging, letting the user charge all 5 devices at the same time. This all-in-one MagSafe charging station is designed to provide a convenient and clutter-free way to charge all of devices in one place. It took them almost 2 years to finish the MagSafe Charger, starting from June, 2020. 12+ patents have been applied in the US, EU, Japan, China and other countries since July, 2020.

The MagSafe charging station is the perfect accessory for any iPhone 12 and 13 owner. It can charge iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. This MagSafe battery pack features a 10000mAh portable charger with power bank function for charging 2 extra devices. Additionally, it features a stylish MagSafe charging stand to let the user consume media while charging the iPhone magnetically.

Allinstation’s MagSafe charger with the adjustable stand lets the user adjust the hinge to ideal angle (between 15°to 80°) and keep the smart phone in landscape or portrait orientation to make it easy to use the phone while charging it wirelessly. The phone stand can be set up for a bedside desk, workstation, kitchen counter or train-making it the perfect tech accessory both at home and on the go.

The wireless charging stand is designed with a precise metal hinge to be folded as a normal portable power bank and carry easily because of its compact size. Save spacing when it is folded for travel. Or open the stand and attach the iPhone to transform it into the ultimate portable media consumption device, while keeping the phone charged so it can be use when needed.

This MagSafe charging station offers PD 20W fast charging and QC3.0 18W USB-A, along with 10W wireless charging. It can charge the device under super safe protection such as temperature control, over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit prevention, foreign object detection etc.

The Allinstation StandPow TM10000 5-in-1 Wireless Power Stand is the perfect way to conveniently charge all of the devices. It is perfect as a powerful charging accessory for yourself, or as a gift for family, friends and coworkers. This powerful charging accessory to Apple devices is available on Amazon for just $49.99 ($10.00 coupon). The package includes one 5-in1 Magsafe Charger, QC3.0 18W wall adapter, 2 charging cables. It can purchase by visiting https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09R3PL3T3.

About Allinstation

Allinstation is a leading manufacturer of innovative phone accessories, with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Our products include robots, wireless chargers, power banks and car chargers, all of which are designed to improve the user experience. Allinstation is committed to providing the best possible products and service to our customers, and we believe that our experience and expertise set us apart from the competition. For those looking for the latest and greatest phone accessories, Allinstation is the company for you.

