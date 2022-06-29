LabelBasic Announces They Are Set to Sell The Epson ColorWorks C4000
EINPresswire.com/ -- LabelBasic is proud to announce that they will sell the Epson ColorWorks C4000 color label printer and related accessories in the early summer of 2022. This is a new and exciting development for the company and for many customers who want the very best in inkjet printing quality and functionality.
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 is another addition to Epson’s revolutionary line of printers, which includes the C6000, C6500, C3500, C7500g, and many high-performance printers.
Introducing the Epson ColorWorks C4000
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 is a useful printer for many different industries, including food, retail, hospital, and pharmaceutical work areas. The versatile Epson ColorWorks C4000 easily integrates with many operating systems, provides a sharp barcode, and has a fast print speed.
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 is an updated version of the C3500 printer that is offered at the same price point. This is an incredible value proposition, as for the same price consumers now receive upgrades across the board. Here is a brief side-by-side comparison of the two.
C3500 vs C4000 Printer Comparison
- Print Quality: 720x360 for C3500 vs 1200 x 1200 for C4000
- Printing Speed: 3.3 for C3500 vs 3.9 inches per second (ips) for C4000
- Printer Width: 4.1" for C3500 vs 4.25" for C4000
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 includes a few other added benefits such as Wi-Fi Connectivity, improved print quality, and remote management.
Get the Epson ColorWorks C4000 at LabelBasic
Consumers who want to buy the Epson ColorWorks C4000 printer can head to LabelBasic today. They offer 24/7 support for those wondering what printer is right for their needs.
About LabelBasic
LabelBasic is a proven retailer of Epson products. They carry a wide selection of printers, accessories, ribbons, software, inks, and other equipment. Their small and closely-knit team has worked together for decades and has extensive knowledge of the printing industry.
For more information, visit https://labelbasic.com/.
Erin Sorensen
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 is another addition to Epson’s revolutionary line of printers, which includes the C6000, C6500, C3500, C7500g, and many high-performance printers.
Introducing the Epson ColorWorks C4000
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 is a useful printer for many different industries, including food, retail, hospital, and pharmaceutical work areas. The versatile Epson ColorWorks C4000 easily integrates with many operating systems, provides a sharp barcode, and has a fast print speed.
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 is an updated version of the C3500 printer that is offered at the same price point. This is an incredible value proposition, as for the same price consumers now receive upgrades across the board. Here is a brief side-by-side comparison of the two.
C3500 vs C4000 Printer Comparison
- Print Quality: 720x360 for C3500 vs 1200 x 1200 for C4000
- Printing Speed: 3.3 for C3500 vs 3.9 inches per second (ips) for C4000
- Printer Width: 4.1" for C3500 vs 4.25" for C4000
The Epson ColorWorks C4000 includes a few other added benefits such as Wi-Fi Connectivity, improved print quality, and remote management.
Get the Epson ColorWorks C4000 at LabelBasic
Consumers who want to buy the Epson ColorWorks C4000 printer can head to LabelBasic today. They offer 24/7 support for those wondering what printer is right for their needs.
About LabelBasic
LabelBasic is a proven retailer of Epson products. They carry a wide selection of printers, accessories, ribbons, software, inks, and other equipment. Their small and closely-knit team has worked together for decades and has extensive knowledge of the printing industry.
For more information, visit https://labelbasic.com/.
Erin Sorensen
LabelBasic
+1 888-225-0986
info@labelbasic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other