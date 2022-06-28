Carper, Blunt Rochester Announce $1.5m to Provide Affordable Housing in New Castle County

DELAWARE, June 28 - WILMINGTON, Del. —U.S. Senator Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (both D-Del.) today announced a $1.5 million congressionally directed spending award to Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County to help its affordable housing program.

Carper, Blunt Rochester, and Habitat Executive Director Kevin Smith joined together at a Habitat for Humanity construction site in Wilmington to announce the funding, which will be used towards the construction costs associated with 15 homes, to serve about 45 individuals.

“For three decades, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County has helped to give more than 280 families a safe place to call home. And at a time when too many Delaware families are struggling to find affordable housing, Habitat’s work couldn’t be more important,” said Carper. “I’m proud to announce more than a million dollars in funding today to help build more affordable homes for families in Delaware who need them. My thanks to Senator Coons and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester for joining with me to help secure this funding, and to Kevin Smith with Habitat for his dedicated service to the First State.”

“Delaware and our country are facing a crisis when it comes to affordable housing,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “Especially here in Delaware, the number of affordable units is simply too low. We’re fortunate to have organizations like Habitat for Humanity making a real difference when it comes to building units. That’s why I was proud to work with Senators Carper & Coons to help secure federal funding to assist Habitat’s mission of ensuring that every Delawarean has an affordable place to call home. We still have much more work to do - but this project is an important step in the right direction.”

“Given the enormous challenges of providing affordable housing, it cannot be understated what a tremendous contribution our elected officials from Delaware have made through the appropriations process,” said Executive Director Smith. “On behalf of our board of directors, staff and the future 17 new homeowners who will become first time homeowners, we say thank you to Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester for your continued leadership in Congress.”

Senators Carper and Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester worked together to secure this funding through the omnibus appropriations bill passed earlier this year in March. Delaware’s congressional delegation has secured nearly $100 million for First State communities and projects up and down the state.

