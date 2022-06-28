Submit Release
Financing your Veteran or Spouse-Owned Business WorkshopJun30

StartJune 30, 2022 12:00 PM MSTEndJune 30, 2022 1:00 PM MST

Learn more about ways to finance your veteran or veteran-spouse-owned business in this free workshop.

The workshop will be held on June 30 at 12:00 p.m. MT and feature guest speakers Steve Watt-Oelrich, program director of the Veterans Business Outreach Center and Christian Pennington Lender Relations Specialist at the US Small Business Administration.

Learn more and register here.

