Financing your Veteran or Spouse-Owned Business WorkshopJun30

Learn more about ways to finance your veteran or veteran-spouse-owned business in this free workshop.
The workshop will be held on June 30 at 12:00 p.m. MT and feature guest speakers Steve Watt-Oelrich, program director of the Veterans Business Outreach Center and Christian Pennington Lender Relations Specialist at the US Small Business Administration.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.