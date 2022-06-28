Beard Oil Market Forecast with Potential Impact, Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds FMI 2022 – 2029
Beard Oil Market to Surpass US$ 1,475 Mn, Registering 5.6% CAGR by 2029SUITE, NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By the end of 2029, the global Beard Oil market is anticipated to be worth US$ 1,475 million. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), between 2019 and 2029, the market would grow steadily at a CAGR of 5.6 percent. According to the report, the primary drivers for the beard oil market are increased demand for personal care products among male consumers, active marketing by corporations, and rising indie brands. The research provides a thorough analysis of the market, including key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends. It makes use of original research.
It includes in-depth insights into the Beard Oil market. Some of these are:
Europe is expected to dominate the global beard oil market due to high concentration of beauty & skincare manufacturers in the region.
The East Asia region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast
High demand for organic products is considered as key attributor to the global beard oil market growth.
FMI identified online retail as the most lucrative sales channel in the beard oil market throughout the forecast period.
Preferential Shift towards Natural & Organic Products to Surge Market Growth
Governed by rising demand for personal care products, aggressive marketing by companies, and rising indie brands, the beard oil market is expected to grow. Manufacturers are focusing on developing novel products to ride on the new wave of consumer inclination towards natural and organic skincare products. Manufacturers have also increased their focus on product ingredients and packaging. Increasing awareness about associated side effects with regard to beard oil such as skin reactions, itching, and burns, are factors expected to impede the beard oil market. Thereafter, growing consumer awareness and online product availability fuel the beard oil market for higher sales across the globe.
Who is Winning?
Some of the leading players operating in the Beard Oil market are Brickell men’s Product, Leven Rose, Mountaineer Brand, The American Beard Company, Prophet and Tools, The Gentleman’s, Viking Revolution, Honest Amish, ArtNaturals, Macho Bread Company, Dapper Ganger, Rosdon Group Ltd, Evolution GMBH, Fullight Tech, Alpha Vikings, Klapp Cosmetics GMBH, Vetyon, Rapid Beard, Texas Beard Company, Hongkong Guan Wei International etc. As a result of increasing competition, companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with new innovation. In addition to this, mergers and acquisition remains a popular strategy among market players. Companies intend to expand their regional footprint through strategic collaborations.
In April 2019, a US based company BUSCH had introduced beard oil infused with the rugged essence of BUSCH.
Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Beard Oil market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the Beard Oil market based on product type (organic, conventional), price range (high, mid-range, low), packaging (bottle, jar, other), sales channel (wholesaler/ distributor, hypermarket/ supermarket, specialty stores, exclusive stores, online stores, others), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).
