Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,986 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili

AZERBAIJAN, June 28 - 28 june 2022, 15:20

On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The head of state congratulated Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of his birthday, wished him the best of health and success in his activities.

Irakli Garibashvili thanked the President for the attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hailed the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries in various fields, and expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue strengthening.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for biateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.