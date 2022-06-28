On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The head of state congratulated Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of his birthday, wished him the best of health and success in his activities.

Irakli Garibashvili thanked the President for the attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hailed the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries in various fields, and expressed their confidence that bilateral ties would continue strengthening.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on prospects for biateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.