Impact Modifiers Industry US$ 5,887.5 Million by 2028 - Says a New Research Report by Emergen Research

Rising demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry is a significant factor driving global impact modifiers market revenue growth

Impact Modifiers Market Size – USD 3,938.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for PVC” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Impact Modifiers Market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.

Growing demand for PVC in various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, building & construction, and automotive is a significant factor driving impact modifiers market growth. The application of pure PVS is limited in various industries due to its low impact resistance; thus, it is essential to use impact modifiers to increase toughness, durability, and weather resistance properties of PVC. Impact modifiers (such as MBS impact modifiers) generally find application in rigid PVC products processing to produce products including sheets, pipes, food-packaging film, pharmaceutical blister packs, and bottles.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, Sukano, which is a company producing additives and masterbatches, announced the introduction of an innovative transparent impact modifier for PET resin. PET resin produced using the new impact modifier can be deployed as a substitute to specialty copolyesters used in packaging trays.

Among the product type segments, the acrylic segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Acrylic impact modifiers increase the impact resistance of a plastic product, along with improving product surface gloss and weatherability. Acrylic impact modifiers are particularly ideal for outdoor products and find extensive usage in PVC sheets, pipes, boards, and pipe fittings.

A major application of impact modifiers is to increase polyamides’ impact strength, along with fluidity. Plastic products produced from polyamides are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electronics & electrical, and building & construction.

Impact modifiers market in Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-impact plastic compounds in industries such as automotive and packaging and presence of leading market players in the region are key factors driving market growth. In addition, rising disposable income and surging demand for consumer goods is supporting demand for impact modifiers in countries in Asia Pacific.

Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

Glass Fiber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

Polyesters

Engineering Plastics

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

